Lucy Jane Boyd Harris
Lucy Jane Boyd Harris, 85, of Floyd, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of June 1, 2021. She was the daughter of General and Eula Radford Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Lelia Hatcher (Hubert), Ocie Weddle (Delmer), Sylvia Hatcher (Donald), Irene Spangler (George), Goldie Nolen (WG), Pauline Brockwell (Jackie), Rose Ellen (Tempsy) Mitchell (Bill), Wilson (Atlas) Boyd, and Frances Evelyn Boyd (infant).
She is survived by her husband, Junior Harris; son, Michael Cockram (Becky); daughter, Margie Cockram Belcher; grandchildren, Shalena Conner (Timmy), Aleesha Cockerham (JJ), Jaimie Bolt (Philip), and Paul Belcher; great-grandchildren, Baylee Hawks (Mark), Bryce Cockram, and Blake Cockerham, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lucy loved God and her family very much. She enjoyed people and touched the lives of so many around her whether it be at work at Floyd Garment Co., the Bank of Floyd, walking the streets of the town of Floyd, calling family to keep in touch, visiting the nursing home, or in her home with family, her smiles and hugs could brighten your day and she used them often. She came from a large family and missed them terribly as they began to finish their earthly journeys and leave loved ones behind. Failing health kept her close to home in recent years. We take comfort in knowing she is healed and happy with Jesus.
The family would like to thank Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, Floyd County Fire Department Station #1, Crystal Black, and Mary Ann and staff.
We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck from your loving family.
Funeral services were held at Beaver Creek Church Saturday, June 5, 2021, with pastor Marvin Wade officiating. Interment followed at Jacksonville Cemetery lead by Philip Bolt. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
.
The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jul. 1, 2021.