Lydia Keith Burgess
Lydia Keith Burgess, 99, of Willis, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dura and Lizena Keith; and siblings, Eula Peggy Hurt, Lula Semones, Clara Marie Graham, Freeda Trail, Hazel Keith, Fred Keith, Leonard Payton Keith, Clarence Keith, and Claude Keith.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard Lee and Betty Jean Martin; grandchildren, Richard Allen Martin (Deona), Ricky Darren Martin, Daniel Lee Martin, Brenda Sue Moran (Randy), Sussanna Moore (Damon); 14 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank Keith.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jason Pratt and Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 23, 2021.