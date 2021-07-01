Lynda Lucille Bowman Barker
June 17, 1959 - June 29, 2021
MARION, Va.
Lynda Lucille Bowman Barker, age 62, stepped out to the Big Family Reunion on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
Born June 17, 1959 in Mercer County, Bluefield, W.Va., Lynda was the daughter of the late Walter Blaine Bowman and Frances Noralee Boothe Bowman. In May 1977, she married the love of her life, Charles Alan Barker in Marion, Va. From that union, she and Charles were blessed with a son, Charles Blaine Barker, also known as CB (girlfriend, Kristen Andriola). CB blessed the lives of Lynda and Charles by giving them two wonderful grandchildren, Emmalyn Jade and Ethan Blaine Bowman. Lynda was delighted to be a part of a "sibling trio" consisting of herself, her sister, Brenda Sue Bowman and her brother, Charlie Edward Bowman (wife, Carol Meetze Bowman). Lynda is also survived by brother-in-law, Mark Kent Barker (wife, Teresa Barker); niece, Codi Bowman Henry (husband, Andrew Phillip Henry); nephews, Charlie Walter Bowman, Markie Barker and Benjamin Barker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother in-law, William Charles and Hazel Lorraine Barker.
Lynda was instrumental in helping to establish the Boothe-Salyers Reunion in 1991 which has been held every year at Hungry Mother State Park the Sunday before Labor Day, except 2020 due to Covid, and she served as one of the first officers. She truly believed in the meaning of "family" and was an important part of each reunion. When family members got sick and needed help, Lynda was the first one to say, "What do you need me to do?" Her cooking and special dishes were something everyone looked forward and, once the warm hugs were exchanged, the next question was "What great dish did you come up with this year?" Her kindness and caring for others was a special gift sent from God and she will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Mausoleum, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, Va., with Pastor Otis Barker officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, Marion Va.
