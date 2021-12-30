Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Madeline Spence Bayne
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Madeline Spence Bayne

Madeline Spence Bayne, 93 of Roanoke, passed away at her home on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born in New York City on May 17, 1928.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Adele Brockman; first husband, Kenneth Spence; second husband, Jack Bayne Sr.; sister, Lorraine Murphy; brother, Henry Brockman; daughter, Linda Spence; and step-granddaughter, Kendall Bayne.

Madeline is a longtime member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. She taught Kindergarten at Floyd Elementary School and worked as a teacher's assistant at Indian Valley Elementary School. She was an extraordinary person, meetings life's challenges by getting her teaching degree at 54 years old while working as a teacher's assistant. She always put family first, loved gardening, and was an avid reader and Showtimers Theater patron.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Rakes Cooper (Joe) and Sue Ford; grandson, Brandon Rakes (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Kendall and Carson Rakes; stepchildren, Jack Bayne Jr. (Diana) and Jere Bayne (Andrea); step-grandchildren, Lauren McAllister (Dylan), Michael Beaudoin (Melissa), and Conner Bayne; step great-grandchildren, Micah McAllister, Malachi, Judah, Deacon, Abel, and Magnolia Beaudoin; sister-in-law, Barbara Brockman; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, Roanoke, Va., with Monsignor Patrick Golden officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Willis, Va.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels for their compassionate care that allowed her to reside in her home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2505 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018, the American Heart Association, or plant a seed to celebrate her life.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
2505 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA
Jan
6
Interment
2:30p.m.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Willis, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To Pat and Sue - Although I first met Madeline as your mom when we were in high school, I came to know her during the years she and I worked together at Indian Valley School. What a gift she was to her students! I admired her, appreciated her smile, and was so pleased she worked to have her own classroom a few years later. My thoughts are with you. I am so sorry she is gone. Yvonne
Yvonne Vest Thayer
Work
January 2, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results