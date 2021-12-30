Madeline Spence Bayne
Madeline Spence Bayne, 93 of Roanoke, passed away at her home on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born in New York City on May 17, 1928.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Adele Brockman; first husband, Kenneth Spence; second husband, Jack Bayne Sr.; sister, Lorraine Murphy; brother, Henry Brockman; daughter, Linda Spence; and step-granddaughter, Kendall Bayne.
Madeline is a longtime member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. She taught Kindergarten at Floyd Elementary School and worked as a teacher's assistant at Indian Valley Elementary School. She was an extraordinary person, meetings life's challenges by getting her teaching degree at 54 years old while working as a teacher's assistant. She always put family first, loved gardening, and was an avid reader and Showtimers Theater patron.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Rakes Cooper (Joe) and Sue Ford; grandson, Brandon Rakes (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Kendall and Carson Rakes; stepchildren, Jack Bayne Jr. (Diana) and Jere Bayne (Andrea); step-grandchildren, Lauren McAllister (Dylan), Michael Beaudoin (Melissa), and Conner Bayne; step great-grandchildren, Micah McAllister, Malachi, Judah, Deacon, Abel, and Magnolia Beaudoin; sister-in-law, Barbara Brockman; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, Roanoke, Va., with Monsignor Patrick Golden officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Willis, Va.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels for their compassionate care that allowed her to reside in her home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2505 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018, the American Heart Association
, or plant a seed to celebrate her life.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 30, 2021.