Margaret Bruce Pauley
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Margaret Bruce Pauley

Margaret Bruce Pauley, 83, of Bastian, Va., died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with her family surrounding her. She dealt with dementia many years and died after a brief severe illness. She was born on October 1, 1937, in Bastian, Va., the daughter of the late William Wallace Sr. and Bertha Neel Bruce.

Margaret was a lifelong member of Bastian Union Church. She was a homemaker and caregiver to her parents. She especially loved quilting, leaving behind her only remaining quilting friend, Eunice Childress. She loved her church and the many activities and projects they did throughout the year.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Pauley, and a brother, William Wallace Bruce Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Mike Honaker and Andrea and Chris Harless; her grandsons and their wives and daughters, John and Luke Trent, of Richmond, Va., Eric and Catherine Harless, Rowan and Brynn, Tyler and Morgan Harless and Zadiee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Per Margaret's wishes, she has been cremated and there are no public services planned. A private graveside inurnment will take place at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank their friends and family for prayers and comfort during this time, especially to dear friend Mrs. Ila Kitts. They also wish to extend thanks to Dr. John Turski and Dr. John Harkless and to Hospice of Southwest Virginia.

The Pauley family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Janet and Andrea, so very sorry for the loss of your mother. Love and prayers for you and your family during this difficult time.
Missy Whisman
June 16, 2021
Janet and Andrea ,your mom was a wonderful lady always had sweet spirit about her . We will praying for your family during this time
Herschel Blessing
June 14, 2021
My condolences for your loss. May you find comfort in all the special memories you shared.
Mary Parks
Friend
June 14, 2021
Janet and Andrea, I want to express my condolences to you both. I remember your dad an mom with fond memories. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time. Your Cousin Julie
Julie Hi/Estep
Family
June 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Arnold
Friend
June 13, 2021
Prayers for her family. She was a wonderful lady that I grew up knowing her family.
Judy Kitts Stevens
Friend
June 13, 2021
Janet, I am so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing . Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sarah Vestich
Friend
June 13, 2021
She was my dear friend and neighbor when I stayed in Bastian during the summers. To Andrea and Janet and the rest of her family, my deepest sympathy. How I loved to sit on the porch swing and look over the mountains. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy Kidd
Friend
June 13, 2021
