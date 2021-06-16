Margaret Bruce Pauley
Margaret Bruce Pauley, 83, of Bastian, Va., died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with her family surrounding her. She dealt with dementia many years and died after a brief severe illness. She was born on October 1, 1937, in Bastian, Va., the daughter of the late William Wallace Sr. and Bertha Neel Bruce.
Margaret was a lifelong member of Bastian Union Church. She was a homemaker and caregiver to her parents. She especially loved quilting, leaving behind her only remaining quilting friend, Eunice Childress. She loved her church and the many activities and projects they did throughout the year.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Pauley, and a brother, William Wallace Bruce Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Mike Honaker and Andrea and Chris Harless; her grandsons and their wives and daughters, John and Luke Trent, of Richmond, Va., Eric and Catherine Harless, Rowan and Brynn, Tyler and Morgan Harless and Zadiee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Per Margaret's wishes, she has been cremated and there are no public services planned. A private graveside inurnment will take place at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank their friends and family for prayers and comfort during this time, especially to dear friend Mrs. Ila Kitts. They also wish to extend thanks to Dr. John Turski and Dr. John Harkless and to Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
