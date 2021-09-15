Margaret Myers Sutherland Seagle
October 1, 1926 - August 26, 2021
Margaret Myers Sutherland Seagle, age 94, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 after a gallant fight in Bristol Regional Hospital. She was born in Roanoke on October 1, 1926 to the late David Smith Myers and Ethel Poindexter Myers. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Curtis Wayne Sutherland Sr. and Forrest Luke Seagle Jr.; one grandson, Will Sutherland,
Margaret was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church and a volunteer at WCCH Auxiliary for over 25 years.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and David Sowers of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Faye Sutherland of Wytheville; sister Martha June Shortt of Wytheville; grandchildren, Jamie Pauley, of Radford and fiancé, Robert Patton; Brian and Arie Sowers of Acton, Mass.; Chris and Reina Sowers of North Charleston, S.C.; Curt and Hillary Sutherland of Kennesaw, Ga.; special family friend Joanne Bowen of Roanoke. Mamaw Margaret is also survived by four great-grandchildren who brought much joy into her life, Masey Sowers; William, Kate and Patrick Sowers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, September 18m 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend George Hamm officiating. Interment will follow in the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Grubb Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be sent to the Sutherland family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 15, 2021.