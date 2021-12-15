Menu
Margaret Christina Pruitt Varnado
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Margaret Christina Pruitt Varnado

July 13, 1933 - December 5, 2021

Margaret Christina Pruitt Varnado, age 88, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born on July 13, 1933, in Rocky Gap, daughter of the late Charlie and Mattie Carver Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Alfred Varnado; a brother, Lieutenant Colonel David Pruitt; and a niece, Hope Shelton. Margaret was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include her sister, Mabel Shelton of Bastian, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Clifton Lee and Sue Pruitt of Jacksonville, N.C.; four nieces, Davina Mentle, Michelle Griffin, Christina Curry and Amber Friant; and six great-nephews, Michael Shelton, Matthew Curry, David Griffin, Andrew Griffin, Lucas Friant and Mason Friant.

Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Barnett Funeral Home. Entombment followed at the West End Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Thursday one hour before service time at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Varnado family.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.
