Margie Ellen Stutler Phillips
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Margie Ellen Stutler Phillips

Margie Ellen Stutler Phillips, 87, of Willis, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Duncan Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 30, 2021.
Maberry Funeral Home
