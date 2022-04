Margie Ellen Stutler PhillipsMargie Ellen Stutler Phillips, 87, of Willis, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 24, 2021.Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Duncan Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com