Margie Ellen Stutler Phillips
Margie Ellen Stutler Phillips, 87, of Willis, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Duncan Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 30, 2021.