Harry Donald "Donnie" Morehead



January 4, 1950 - December 1, 2020



Harry Donald "Donnie" Morehead, 70, of Austinville, Va., was called home on December 1, 2020. Donnie was born on January 4, 1950, in Pulaski, Va., the first son of the late Jennings Donnell and Bessie Caroline Morehead.



He retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles as DLQA Quality Assurance Supervisor for the Bristol Division after 36 years of service. Donnie loved gardening, working in the yard and most of all, his wife of 40 years and his family.



Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Patricia Ashbrook Morehead; his daughter, Gretchen Caroline Bell (Jim); son, John Harrison Morehead (Aimee); and grandchildren, Samuel James and Emmaline Sophia Bell and Isabelle Patton and Harrison Maxwell Morehead.



A private graveside service was held at the Morehead Family Cemetery on the farm of his cherished grandparents, Peter Harrison and Mary Zelda Morehead. Memorial contributions may be made to the Morehead Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Patricia Morehead 192 Mill Bank Lane, Austinville, VA 24312. McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, VA was in charge of arrangements.



Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 16, 2020.