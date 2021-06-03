Menu
Marie Underwood Bolt
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Marie Underwood Bolt

Marie Underwood Bolt, 73, of Floyd, was called to her Heavenly Home on Monday, May 24, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Buel D. Bolt; and her father and mother, Harlie and Lelia Underwood.

She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Jaimie Bolt; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randall Sutphin; one special grandson, Justin Sutphin; and siblings, Garfield (Joyce) Underwood, Bernice (Mary) Underwood, Gaye (Austin) Harman, and Wayne (Brenda) Underwood.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Harris Cemetery with Philip Bolt officiating.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 3, 2021.
