Tom and I moved onto Titleist Dr in 1984. We had a young family and our son, Luke, was great friends with Gary Mahoney, who lived across the street from Margie. When those two boys got together (which was nearly daily) Margie would stand on her sidewalk and watch them, particularly when they were riding those Big Wheels down the street. I think she felt that if one of those boys crashed she would be the first one on the scene. When Liz had her little poodle, Susie, I didn't know she owned it as I always say Margie with her. Those two ladies had such a wonderful friendship, right down to a shared dog! We moved 19 years ago. Occasionally I would see Margie and enjoyed a brief visit, though I haven't seen her for several years. Hard to watch such a sweet lady age. We extend our deepest sympathy and ask our Gracious Lord to bring Peace to her family.

Fay and Tom Poulin Friend January 11, 2022