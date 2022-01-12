Menu
Marjorie Blessing Smith
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Marjorie Blessing Smith

"Life's race well run, Life's work well done, Life's victory won, now cometh rest." – Dr. Edward Hazen Parker

Marjorie Blessing Smith died peacefully at home on January 5, 2022, with family present.

Margie was born on March 18, 1930, in Bastian, Virginia. She grew up surrounded by loved ones – her Mom, Dad, brothers Bud and Henry, many extended family, and even more friends. She graduated from Bland High School in 1947 and McClain's Business College in 1949.

Margie worked for several years for Blessing Brothers Store and Blessing Brothers, the family poultry and egg business. She worked in retail sales, and in accounting, which was her favorite.

Margie married Dan Smith in 1955 and they began Air Force life. She made loving homes for her husband, three children, and made many friends around the world in Harlingen, Texas, Montgomery, Ala., Biloxi, Miss., Pittsburgh, Pa., Evreux, France, Feltwell, England, Bluefield, Va., and McGuire AFB, N.J. Margie was an excellent cook and loved having people around her table. Retirement from the service led Margie and Dan to Salem, Va., where Margie lived the rest of her life. She loved spoiling her grandchildren, having her friends drop in, drinking a Coke straight from the bottle every day, watching neighborhood kids playing in the street, and forming an epic friendship with her next-door neighbor Liz Magenbauer and her family. For 46 years they enjoyed morning coffee, family celebrations, and a whole lot of laughs.

In addition to her parents, Mark and Audrey Blessing, Margie was preceded in death by her son, Bob; her brother, Bud Blessing; sister-in-law, Danese Blessing; sister-in-law, Susan Blessing; and Dan, her husband of over 40 years.

She leaves to mourn her son, Dan Smith, his son, Quinn and daughter, Luella; her daughter, Cindy Brewer, her husband, Jim and their daughter, Madelaine; and her daughter-in-law, Jackie Smith, her son, Austin and daughter, Emma. Margie is also survived by her brother, Henry Blessing; nieces, Anna Abbey, Sheri Haas, and Lisa Ford; as well as nephews, Herschel Blessing and Nathan Blessing.

The family extends gratitude to Karen, Mark, and Derek Critzer, Tatiana MacMartin, Lenoia Barber, Cindy, Hannah, and McKenzie Moran, Bernice Smith, and Corynne Emmerson, without whose help Margie's final wish of living out her last days at home would not have been possible.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Bastian Union Church. The funeral will follow at 12:30 p.m. with interment immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bastian Union Church, 29 Bear's Trail, Bastian, VA 24314.

The Smith family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Bastian Union Church
VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Bastian Union Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Smith was a lady who invested her time looking for the good in others, and not wasting it looking for the bad. And she loved children with all her heart. Rest In Peace.
Jeff Cable
Friend
January 15, 2022
Ms. Smith invested her time in looking for the good in people, instead of wasting time on looking for the bad. And, spoiling children. Rest In Peace.
Jeff Cable
Friend
January 15, 2022
My sympathies to the Smith family during Margie´s passing. I met Margie once, after having known Bob, Dan and Cindy for years after high school. Margie was very gracious. She seemed to enjoy meeting anyone with a connection to Salem. I´m blessed to have known all the Smith children. The best of your mom lives on in you all and your children. Lisa
Lisa Cable
January 14, 2022
Tom and I moved onto Titleist Dr in 1984. We had a young family and our son, Luke, was great friends with Gary Mahoney, who lived across the street from Margie. When those two boys got together (which was nearly daily) Margie would stand on her sidewalk and watch them, particularly when they were riding those Big Wheels down the street. I think she felt that if one of those boys crashed she would be the first one on the scene. When Liz had her little poodle, Susie, I didn't know she owned it as I always say Margie with her. Those two ladies had such a wonderful friendship, right down to a shared dog! We moved 19 years ago. Occasionally I would see Margie and enjoyed a brief visit, though I haven't seen her for several years. Hard to watch such a sweet lady age. We extend our deepest sympathy and ask our Gracious Lord to bring Peace to her family.
Fay and Tom Poulin
Friend
January 11, 2022
Margie was a wonderful person. She is loved by all. I will always remember her with love. Deepest sympathy to family
Joyce Lambert
January 10, 2022
Margie was a beautiful, loving mother, wife and friend. My deepest sympathies go out to all the family. Sending prayers
Judy Kitts Stevens
Friend
January 8, 2022
She lived a good life. Loved by all that knew her. She will be in my heart forever.
Rheta Smith
Family
January 8, 2022
