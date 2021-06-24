Mark Anthony Beckner
Mark Anthony Beckner passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, June 18, 2021. Mark was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on June 26, 1963, to Allen (Joe) Beckner and Mary Radford Beckner.
He grew up with his brother and sisters on Bent Mountain in Roanoke County. Mark attended Arnold R. Burton Vocational School where he studied autobody and graduated from Cave Spring High School in 1981. He was also a former volunteer firefighter for Station 8 in Bent Mountain, Virginia. Mark worked for Akzo Nobel (previously Reliance Universal) for 35 years. He most recently worked in the position as the Hazardous Min. Waste Manager. Mark loved sports and children. For 14 years, he combined the two by coaching in Floyd County not only the teams his children were on but other children's teams as well. Mark was a much loved and dedicated coach and most recently he coached his own grandson in T-ball in Roanoke County. He was elected the official Paw Paw for the team. Mark met the love of his life, Jodi, on a blind date in 1982. Mark and Jodi were married in July of 1984. They settled in Bent Mountain, Virginia and later moved to build their family home in Floyd County, Virginia where they raised their three children.
Mark leaves behind his greatest love, his wife, Jodi; sons, Ryan (Cassandra) and Tyler (Kristen), and daughter, Makayla. His greatest joys were his grandchildren, Emma and Nolan (Ryan) and Evelynn, Trigg, and Charlotte (Tyler). Left to mourn Mark's loss are his parents, Joe and Mary Beckner; his sister, Brenda McPherson (Cole); his brother, Timmy Beckner (Martha); sisters, Susan Hoal (Bill), Cathy Bair, and Jeanie Ryder (Duke) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Mark also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Winnie Minson and brother-in-law Don Minson.
On Friday, June 25, 2021, the family will receive friends at Gardner Funeral home in Floyd, Virginia, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Gregory Cox officiating. Interment will follow at Vest Cemetery, 432 Cypress Drive, Floyd, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 24, 2021.