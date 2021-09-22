Menu
Mark Robert McKee
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Bland Funeral Home
530 Main Street
Bland, VA
Mark Robert McKee

Mark Robert McKee, age 58, of Narrows, Va., passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. .

He was born August 13, 1963 in Delhi, N.Y., the son of the late Raymond George McKee and Gloria Bellinger McKee. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Jaxon McKee and brother, Daniel Upshaw.

Mark was a member at the Laurel Fork Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Director and Deacon. He was a school bus driver for Bland County and a motorcycle mechanic.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Wells McKee; children and spouses, Mark McKee and Jessica, Crystal McKee Adkins, Matthew McKee and Alexandra; 12 grandchildren, Austin Christian, Alexis McKee, Hayleigh McKee, Brooklynn McKee, Jordan Panagopoulos, Kayden McKee, Kolton McKee, Taylor Adkins, Zackary Adkins, Kyle McKinney, Maelee McKee and Noah McKee; great-grandson, Grayson Shore.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Laurel Fork Baptist Church with the Reverend Robert Walker officiating, there was a private family only interment in the McKee Family Cemetery.

There was a two hour visitation and receiving of friends at the Laurel Fork Baptist Church on Monday evening, September 20, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Highland Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the McKee family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Laurel Fork Baptist Church
VA
Sep
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Laurel Fork Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
