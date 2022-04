Marla S. MoneyNovember 5, 1951 - September 23, 2021CHILHOWIE, Va.Marla S. Money, age 69, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 23, 2021.Marla was loved by her husband, Rick Money, her family and friends, and will be celebrated with a private family service in the place she loved.To share memories of Marla S. Money please visit www.seaverbrown.com . Care for Marla's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.