Mary Lou Brewer Alls
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Mary Lou Brewer Alls, 62, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served in children's ministries for many years. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Brewer and her bonus father, Alfred Anderson.
Survivors include her husband, Don Alls; daughters, Amy Elswick and husband, Chris, and Casey Thompson and husband, James, all of Marion, Va., and Bryanna Winters of Atkins, Va.; the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Trinity and Mason Elswick; her mother, Betty Faye Anderson of Sugar Grove, Va.; two sisters, Linda Ring and husband, Rankin, of Wytheville, Va., and Carol Nichols and husband, Eddie, of Mt. Airy, N.C.; her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ruth Alls and Debbie Atchison, both of Rural Retreat, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, church family; special friends, including Juanita Shields, Karen Semones, and Janet Johnson; and her pet companion, Rico.
A private memorial service and tree planting will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane Atkins, VA 24311. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com
.
Williams Funeral Home is serving the Alls family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 29, 2021.