Mary Burke
Mary Burke, age 98, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a short stay in the hospital. She was born on November 26, 1923, at her grandparent's home in Crockett, Virginia, to Kelly Pepper Umberger and Lucy Ann Groseclose Umberger. She was an only child. She married Hubert Carson Burke on December 24, 1952, who preceded her death in 1994.
Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She is survived by three children, Pattie Pope, Debby (David) Brackett, both of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and HC (Connie) Burke of Frederick, Maryland. Grandmother to four grandchildren, Josh Campbell, Daniel Pope, Joseph (Jessica) Brackett, and Alexis Burke. Great-grandmother to Nathan Campbell and Lilah Brenda and Lucy Ann Brackett.
Mary grew up in Crockett, Virginia, and graduated from Rural Retreat High School. After graduating she moved to Wytheville, married Hubert and raised her 3 children. She was a long- time member of West End UMC. Mary moved to Chattanooga in 2005 to be close to Pattie and Debby. While in Chattanooga, Mary was a member of Red Bank UMC. Mary kept her independence until a few days before her death. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service Friday, April 22, 2022, 2 p.m., at Rosewood Memorial Garden in Rural Retreat, Virginia. Following the service, family and friends will be gathering in the Fellowship Hall of Mt Pleasant UMC. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Red Bank UMC General Budget, 3800 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank, TN 37415, or to Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.