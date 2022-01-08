Menu
Mary Louise Catron Dean
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
Mary Louise Catron Dean

June 29, 1936 - January 6, 2022

Mary Louise Catron Dean, age 85, of Richmond, formerly of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was a graduate of George Wythe High School, a life-long member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and an avid bowler.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, William Russel Dean; her parents, James Reed and Lula Grace Flanagan Catron; and her brothers and sisters, Grace Irene Catron Umberger, James Matson Catron, Betty Reed Catron Snider, and Joseph Edward Catron.

She is survived by her children, son, William Reed Dean of Baltimore, Md.; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Louise Dean and Paul Iwashchenko of Richmond; four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

The funeral service for Mary Lou Dean will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in the Grubb Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend James Bangle officiating. Burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens, Rural Retreat.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
