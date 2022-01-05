Menu
Mary Mellissie Gibson
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Mary Mellissie Gibson

Mary Mellissie Gibson, 89, of Bland, Va., was called home to be with our Heavenly Father, on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born on September 24, 1932, in Bland, Va., the daughter of the late Ira and Mildred Newberry Kidd.

Mellissie graduated from Bland High School and went on to attend Marion College. She then returned to help her father and brothers manage Kidd Chevrolet till 1989. Mrs. Gibson was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a past Matron of the Bland Chapter Post # 41 Order of Eastern Star. Mellissie had a beautiful personality and never met a stranger. Her sweet smile and love for others will be missed.

Besides her parents, Mellissie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Ray Gibson; her brothers, David Kidd and Johnnie Kidd; and her brother-in-law, Teddy Gibson.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Margaret and Matthew Otey; one grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Zach and Alex Otey; several nieces and special friends; and her special puppy, "Ellie."

Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, 2021, 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate with the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating. Burial followed in Morning Star Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until service time, 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, c/o Sharon Arney, 5533 S. Scenic Hwy, Bland, VA 24315, or the Bland County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 585, Bland, VA 24315.

The Gibson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 2, 2022
Mellissie was a wonderful person who I grew to love over the years. I will miss her spunk, her beautiful smile, herlove and her friendship! Prayers for her precious family.
Susan Morris
Friend
December 28, 2021
There is no one on earth like Melissiee. She was precious. Her and Jimmie are together now.
Gary and Debbie Looney
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mother's passing. We had some of the best conversations. She was so funny to talk to. She and her mother we both great blessings to me. Her mother was the best cook on earth and I was sure to have one hot meal a day in elementary school. she will always remain in our hearts. God Bless during this time.
Keith & Pam Gore
Friend
December 28, 2021
Mary Margaret, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of Mellissie. Living beside her for years was a pleasure. She was lively and fun to be around.
May you find comfort knowing prayers are going up for you at this difficult time.

God Bless You!
Eric & Jackie Ellison
Jackie Ellison
Friend
December 27, 2021
Douglas Dalton
December 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss, she was a very special lady. We were glad we got to see her back in October when we were in bland,she was laughing and having a good time. She will be dearly missed. JOYCE AND LONNIE KEENE
Joyce Keene
December 27, 2021
My heart is broken for you and your family, she was a wonderful mom and Grandmother, I will miss her, I loved her dearly, she always made me smile! Love you Mary, Prayers for you ❤
Marie Otey
December 26, 2021
I was heartbroken to hear about Mellissie. I just talked to her a couple of weeks ago and she was just as ageless as ever. Love and prayers for the family.
Margaret Pauley Bowles
Friend
December 26, 2021
Mellissie Gibson
Mack Estep
Friend
December 26, 2021
Don and I want to send our heartfelt condolences to Mellissie's family. She was a wonderful friend to my mom for many years. Eben when she left Bland County, she would call mom. When mom had to go to the nursing home, Mellissie would call me to check on mom. I appreciated her so much.
Deena Stowerd
Friend
December 26, 2021
