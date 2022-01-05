Mary Mellissie Gibson
Mary Mellissie Gibson, 89, of Bland, Va., was called home to be with our Heavenly Father, on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born on September 24, 1932, in Bland, Va., the daughter of the late Ira and Mildred Newberry Kidd.
Mellissie graduated from Bland High School and went on to attend Marion College. She then returned to help her father and brothers manage Kidd Chevrolet till 1989. Mrs. Gibson was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a past Matron of the Bland Chapter Post # 41 Order of Eastern Star. Mellissie had a beautiful personality and never met a stranger. Her sweet smile and love for others will be missed.
Besides her parents, Mellissie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Ray Gibson; her brothers, David Kidd and Johnnie Kidd; and her brother-in-law, Teddy Gibson.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Margaret and Matthew Otey; one grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Zach and Alex Otey; several nieces and special friends; and her special puppy, "Ellie."
Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, 2021, 1 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate with the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating. Burial followed in Morning Star Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until service time, 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, c/o Sharon Arney, 5533 S. Scenic Hwy, Bland, VA 24315, or the Bland County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 585, Bland, VA 24315.
The Gibson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.