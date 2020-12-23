Mary Lou Goff
December 9, 1934 - December 19, 2020
Mary Lou Goff, age 86, of Piney, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born in Virginia, on December 9, 1934, to the late Floyd Herley and Dixie Akers Harmon. She was preceded in death by her, granddaughter, Krystal Lynn; and three brother, Carl Herley Harmon, James J. Harmon, and Eldrige Harmon. Mary Lou attended Liberty Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors include her husband, Earl Goff of Piney; daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Mitchell Fariss of Max Meadows, and Rhonda and Eddy Cress of Rural Retreat; son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Janice Evans of Wytheville; two sisters, Betty Sue Harmon of Wytheville, and Odessa and Danny Hayes of Draper; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Ingo officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt Zion Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Goff family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 23, 2020.