Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lou Goff
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Mary Lou Goff

December 9, 1934 - December 19, 2020

Mary Lou Goff, age 86, of Piney, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born in Virginia, on December 9, 1934, to the late Floyd Herley and Dixie Akers Harmon. She was preceded in death by her, granddaughter, Krystal Lynn; and three brother, Carl Herley Harmon, James J. Harmon, and Eldrige Harmon. Mary Lou attended Liberty Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Survivors include her husband, Earl Goff of Piney; daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Mitchell Fariss of Max Meadows, and Rhonda and Eddy Cress of Rural Retreat; son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Janice Evans of Wytheville; two sisters, Betty Sue Harmon of Wytheville, and Odessa and Danny Hayes of Draper; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Ingo officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt Zion Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Goff family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.