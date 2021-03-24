Mary Helen Swanson "Mim Mim" Huff
October 10, 1934 - March 19, 2021
Mary Helen "Mim Mim" Swanson Huff, age 86, of Wytheville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on March 19, 2021. She was born on October 10, 1934, to the late Clifford and Texas Swanson. She was a 1952 graduate of Buffalo High School in Kenova, W.Va. Mary was a longtime member of the Wytheville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Texas; husband, Bob Huff; son, Mark Huff; brother, Kenneth Swanson; and father and mother-in-law, Homer and Ruth Huff.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Alicia Huff; daughter-in-law, Sheila Huff; and five grandchildren, Ashley Huff of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sydney Huff, Ally Huff, Michael Huff, and Shane Huff, all of Wytheville, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Uma Swanson of Ashland, Ky.; two sisters-in-law, Jane Deeds of Auburndale, Fla., and Alma Edwards of Chesapeake, Ohio; two nephews, three nieces and two great nephews.
In 1973, Mary and Bob moved to Wytheville, Va., and purchased Bob Huff Chevrolet Buick GMC, that has been owned and operated by the family for 48 years. She was president of the business since Bob's death in 1986. She enjoyed going to the dealership every day and answering the phone and socializing with the employees and customers until she got sick in early January 2021.
Mary enjoyed spending time and taking care of her German Shepard, Jax, that she rescued. She was a huge animal lover. Her passions included visiting with her grandkids, watching football and basketball on tv, and auto racing with her "adopted sons" Johnny Rumley and Codie Rohrbaugh. Mary was a second Mom to many of the race teams and loved going and feeding everyone in the pits.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home. The family had visitation from 12 until 2 p.m. The service began at 2 p.m., with Pastor Alan Wilder and Pastor Tim Irvin officiating, followed by the graveside at West End Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Wythe-Bland Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 1086, Wytheville, VA 24382, or through their PayPal link on their website at www.wbawl.com
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2021.