Mary Joyce Knapp
Mary Joyce Knapp of Floyd County, Virginia, was born on December 7, 1971, in New York, and went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2022, at age 50.
Mary was a hardworking, sweet soul who loved life and was a joy to all who met her. She loved swimming, music, helping others, and most of all she loved the Floyd County Buffaloes. Mary was their biggest fan regardless of the sport.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, John and Nettie Knapp; and brothers, Brian and Bruce Knapp.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, John Knapp III of Texas, and George Knapp (Maureen) of Floyd; sisters, Linda Borek (Ted) of Texas, Susan Galbraith (Tom) of Florida, Nettie Tomshaw (Tiber) of New York, and Barbara Seidemann (Roald) of Floyd; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins and their families from all over the country.
Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends called Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Gardner Funeral Home, 202 E. Oxford St, Floyd, VA 24091, where the family was there from 2 until 3 p.m. Funeral services were held 3 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Obenchain officiating. Interment followed in Jacksonville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 31, 2022.