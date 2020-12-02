Menu
Mary Lea Brown Moore
1942 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1942
DIED
November 25, 2020
Mary Lea Brown Moore

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Mary Lea Brown Moore, age 78, of Jefferson, Georgia, formerly of Wytheville, Virginia, who entered into rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Mrs. Moore was born in Fairlawn, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest Ross Brown and the late Edna Yeatts Brown. Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Radford College where she received her Bachelors Degree and was a retired educator, having taught school for forty-two years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore is preceded by a son, Charles Ross Moore.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years, Charles Oewel Moore of Jefferson; one son, Scott Moore and his wife, Beth, of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Anna Moore and Sarah Moore of Jefferson; and one sister, Ann Boling of Denver, Colo.

A memorial service will be held by the family in Virginia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Evans Funeral Home
