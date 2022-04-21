Mary Lovelace Pennington
June 19, 1936 - April 20, 2022
TROUTDALE, Va.
Mary Patsy Lovelace Pennington was met in her hospital room at BRMC by her angel who took her home to her mansion in heaven on April 20, 2022.
She went home peacefully from BRMC surrounded by her devoted daughter Brenda and two loving grandsons, Jonathan and Z who survived her.
She will be reunited with her father, Robert Cary Lovelace and mother, Bessie Mae joined Lovelace, who predeceased her. She was always a joy to her family and always had a smile. She was a tireless worker, both on the job and at home. Her home held many holiday dinners and the warmth she had in her heart. While her physical heart eventually failed, her love never did. She will be missed. Throughout her life, she passionately took care of Comer Cemetery in Troutdale.
Survivors include her, daughter, Brenda Blake; grandchildren, Jonathan Blake and Z. Blake; her brother, Robert Junior Lovelace; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in Troutdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, a non-deductible gift can be made to the Comer Cemetery Fund, c/o the Bank of Marion, 195 Clear Creek Road, Bristol, VA 24202.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 21, 2022.