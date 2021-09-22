Menu
Mary Sheffey Talbert
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Mary Sheffey Talbert

January 12, 1926 - September 17, 2021

Mary Irene Sheffey Talbert, age 95, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021.

She was born on January 12, 1926, in Wythe County, daughter of the late Hugh Pierce Sheffey Sr. and Clairace Williams Sheffey. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William E. Smith; her second husband, J.C. Talbert; two sons, Darrell Smith and Mike Smith; eleven brothers and sisters.

Mary was retired from United Inter Mountain Telephone Company with over 30 years of service. She was a member of Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Elaine Smith of Abingdon, Va.; two daughters-in-law, Cherry Smith and Donna Smith of Wytheville; three grandchildren, Stephen Smith, Lauren Smith Collins and Jordan Smith Miller; great-granddaughter, Caleigh Grace Collins; sister, Wanda Coe; several special nieces and nephews also survive.

Due to Covid, services will be private.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville, Va., is serving the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
