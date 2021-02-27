Mary Turpin
February 4, 1929 - February 23, 2021
Mary Elizabeth Turpin, age 92, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She born in Wythe County, on February 4, 1929, to the late Zeek Dodgion and Louvenia Brady. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Turpin Sr., and daughter, Juanita Turpin.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia T. Dillow of Wytheville; son, Clarence E. Turpin Jr. and Linda, of Wytheville; grandchildren and spouses, Andy and Jennifer Dillow, Jason and Trista Dillow, Lori and Roy Parks, and Chris Turpin; sister, Lois Caffery of Wytheville; seven great grandchildren, one great great-grandson, and 11 step grandchildren.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Roger Crigger officiating. Interment followed at the West End Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Turpin family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
Published by SWVA Today on Feb. 27, 2021.