Matthew James Montgomery
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA
Matthew James Montgomery

May 7, 1985 - March 12, 2021

Matthew "Matt" James Montgomery, age 35, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eldridge and Wannie Montgomery and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Elizabeth Russell.

He is survived by his father, Barry and Shirley Montgomery of Pulaski; his mother, Penni and Ray Rowsey of Austinville; a daughter, Regan Montgomery of Wytheville; sister, Brittney and Rusty Rhea of Rural Retreat; stepbrother, Brian and Tracy Belcher of Pulaski; stepsister, Brandi and Shane Mabe of Wytheville; several nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral home, Austinville is serving the Montgomery family.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2021.
