Maxine Newman Dunford Cline
July 24, 1921 - March 28, 2022
Maxine Newman Dunford Cline, age 100, Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on March 28, 2022. She was born in Wythe County, on July 24, 1921, daughter of the Newmans. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, John Henry Dunford and Lester Cline; sons, Donald Dunford and infants. Robert Lee and James Robert Dunford; and daughters, Elizabeth Dillman and Frances Robinette.
She was a seamstress. She was a faithful wife and a loving mother.
She is survived by Ed and Mildred Dunford of Max Meadows, Va.; Cecil Dunford of Rural Retreat, Va.; the Rev. Bobbie and Dianne Dunford of Rural Retreat, Va.; nine grandchildren,18 great-grandchildren, 25 great great-grandchildren, and three great great great-grandchildren
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Lindsey Memorial Chapel at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Reverend Don Scott officiating. Burial followed Friday, April 1, 2022, 2 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va. Pallbearers were family and friends. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Dunford Cline family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Lindsey Funeral Home
219 N Main St., Rural Retreat, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 2, 2022.