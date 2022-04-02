Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maxine Newman Dunford Cline
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA
Maxine Newman Dunford Cline

July 24, 1921 - March 28, 2022

Maxine Newman Dunford Cline, age 100, Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on March 28, 2022. She was born in Wythe County, on July 24, 1921, daughter of the Newmans. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, John Henry Dunford and Lester Cline; sons, Donald Dunford and infants. Robert Lee and James Robert Dunford; and daughters, Elizabeth Dillman and Frances Robinette.

She was a seamstress. She was a faithful wife and a loving mother.

She is survived by Ed and Mildred Dunford of Max Meadows, Va.; Cecil Dunford of Rural Retreat, Va.; the Rev. Bobbie and Dianne Dunford of Rural Retreat, Va.; nine grandchildren,18 great-grandchildren, 25 great great-grandchildren, and three great great great-grandchildren

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Lindsey Memorial Chapel at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Reverend Don Scott officiating. Burial followed Friday, April 1, 2022, 2 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Va. Pallbearers were family and friends. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Dunford Cline family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Lindsey Funeral Home

219 N Main St., Rural Retreat, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Funeral service
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
219 North Main Street PO Box 195, Rural Retreat, VA
Apr
1
Burial
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Rural Retreat, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Lindsey Funeral Home - Rural Retreat.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 30, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results