Melita Simmerman Suthers
September 5, 1929 - October 24, 2020
Melita Simmerman Suthers, age 91, Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Kelly J. and Audrey Umberger Simmerman.
Melita was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Randolph Suthers; nephew, Barry L. Simmerman.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Simmeran Huff of Summerton, S.C. and her daughter, Lori Huff of Durham, N.C.; brother, Kelly and Hilda C. Simmerman of Memphis, Tenn. and his son, Steven C. Simmerman of Memphis, Tenn. Other extended family also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat, Va., conducted by the Reverend Gary Houseman. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 28, 2020.