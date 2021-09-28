Michael Hafley
August 18, 1961 - September 26, 2021
MARION, Va.
Michael Hafley, age 60, passed away at Smyth County Community Hospital on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Michael was born in Albuquerque, N.M. on August 18, 1961, to the late Paul and Lilian Hafley.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Tess) Musick and husband, Matthew; four grandchildren, Gracie, Kami, Kevin and Ruby; siblings, Susan Lee, Richard Paul Hafley and wife, Rachel, Barbara Sue Bays and husband, Mark, Paul Matthew "Chipper" Hafley and wife, Frances "Muff", Nancy Lynn Mitchell and husband, Eric, Margaret Yonts, David Michael "Buddy" Hafley, Robert Henry "Bob" Hafley and wife, Marlena and Mary Catherine "Cassy" Kegley; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Michael enjoyed riding horses, being outdoors and spending time with his daughter. He especially loved spoiling and being around his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral home of Marion is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 28, 2021.