Michael Wayne Hounshell
November 29, 1964 - February 10, 2021
Michael Wayne Hounshell, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Michael was born in Norfolk, Va., to the late Charles Edgar and Emily Coppybarger Hounshell. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Alma Taylor Coppybarger and a brother-in-law, Terry Martin.
Michael had spent several years as a machine operator for Royal Mouldings and had also been an employee of NAPA in Rural Retreat, Va. Michael enjoyed spending his time working alongside his racing family and farming. Most of all he enjoyed his time with his forever best friend and wife.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Beverly D. Hounshell of the home; sister, Tammy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Martin; brothers-in-law, John Shumate, Chris Delay (Jessica), and Eric Martin (P.J.); sisters-in-law, Marsha Wheeler (David) and Penny Baird; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's honor to a charity of your choice
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 17, 2021.