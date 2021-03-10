Michael Lynn Smith
October 6, 1952 - January 9, 2021
Michael Lynn Smith, age 68, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
He was a George Wythe High School and previously employed with the Virginia Department of Highways and loved farming. He was well liked by all who knew him. Michael was preceded in death by his father, William E. Smith; a brother, Darrell S. Smith; and stepfather, James C. Talbert.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Donna Umberger Smith; his mother, Mary S. Talbert; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Elaine Smith of Abingdon, Va.; sister-in-law, Cherry Smith of Wytheville; special nephew, Stephen Smith of Wytheville; two special nieces, Lauren Smith Collins of Abingdon, and Jordan Smith Miller of Abingdon; and special great-niece, Caleigh Grace Collins of Abingdon.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in the Cove. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Smith family.
