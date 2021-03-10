Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Lynn Smith
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Michael Lynn Smith

October 6, 1952 - January 9, 2021

Michael Lynn Smith, age 68, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

He was a George Wythe High School and previously employed with the Virginia Department of Highways and loved farming. He was well liked by all who knew him. Michael was preceded in death by his father, William E. Smith; a brother, Darrell S. Smith; and stepfather, James C. Talbert.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Donna Umberger Smith; his mother, Mary S. Talbert; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Elaine Smith of Abingdon, Va.; sister-in-law, Cherry Smith of Wytheville; special nephew, Stephen Smith of Wytheville; two special nieces, Lauren Smith Collins of Abingdon, and Jordan Smith Miller of Abingdon; and special great-niece, Caleigh Grace Collins of Abingdon.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in the Cove. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Smith family.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery in the Cove
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.