Monte Keith Rife
April 24, 1960 - December 21, 2021
Monte Keith Rife, 61, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Tazewell, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home in South Carolina, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 24, 1960, in Stuttgart, Germany. He was the son of the late Keithel Wells and Nell Marie Rife.
Monte was a graduate of Virginia Tech, Class of 1982. There he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity and later became the President of the Hokie Club in Tazewell. Monte was a member of the Tazewell Masonic Lodge #62, Industrial Development Authority, YMCA, Tazewell High School Baseball Board, Tazewell Football Chain Gang and numerous others. Monte retired from First Community Bank in Tazewell, Va. after 36 years of dedicated service. When he was not working, you could find him cheering on the Virginia Tech Hokies, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, or traveling with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Karen McCann Rife; one son, Brennan Rife and girlfriend, Kassie Sigmon, of Tazewell, Va.; one daughter, Whitney Rife Becker and her husband, Shawn Becker, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; a sister, Keela Meade and her husband, Bill, of Pounding Mill, Va.; and one grandson, Boeing "Bo" Becker.
Family and friends were respectfully invited to attend a graveside service for Monte, held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, S.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. The family will received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Peery & St.Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va., where a Celebration of Monte's Life will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Lawrence Hayes officiating.
There is an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types, in lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested that you please donate blood at your local blood bank in honor of Monte or memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidneyfund.org/get-involved/
in his honor.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 29, 2021.