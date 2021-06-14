Nancy Church
April 27, 1939 - June 11, 2021
MARION, Va.
Nancy Troxell Church, age 82, passed away on Friday June 12, 2021, at the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Nancy was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late William and Ora Martin Troxell and was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Church; sister, Betty Jane Troxell; and her brother, William Troxell Jr. She was a former member of the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church and worked at City Drug in Marion. She was a resident at Brookdale East in Charlotte where she was elected ambassador for the residents. Nancy was very outgoing and collected friends everywhere she went.
Survivors include her son, Keith Goodpasture and wife, Tina, Greensboro, N.C; nephews, Bill and wife, Gwen Troxell, John and wife, Lynn Troxell; great nephews, Ben and Josh Troxell; cousins, Roy Martin, John D. Osborne and wife, Verne, Patsy McKinnon; special friend, Judith Hancock.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with the Reverend Eddie Beck officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Church family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 14, 2021.