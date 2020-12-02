Menu
Nancy Ellen Blevins
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
November 28, 2020
Nancy Ellen Blevins

November 2, 1945 - November 28, 2020

Nancy Ellen Blevins, age 75, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harlow and Stella Jonas Blevins. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Blevins.

She is survived by niece, Mary Jane Blevins Overman of Crimora, Va.; aunt, Vernie Williams of Cripple Creek; uncle and spouse, Starling and Mandy Jennings of Speedwell; sister-in-law, Janie Harrup of Crimora, Va.; great niece, Rossetta Deskins of Graham, N.C.; and great nephew, Daniel Quakenbush of Burlington, N.C.

Funeral services will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL, 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 2, 2020.
