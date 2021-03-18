Nancy Gaye Sample
July 31, 1958 - March 13, 2021
Nancy Gaye Sample, age 62, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Born on July 31, 1958, daughter of the late Roby and Ruby Hess Thompson, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacquelyn Elizabeth Sample; and mother-in-law, Patsy Sample.
Nancy was a 1976 Graduate of Honaker High School and was a self-employed Bookkeeper. She was a member of the Wytheville Baptist Church.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Billy Edward "Eddie" Sample Jr. of the home; daughter, Kelly Nicole Sample of Wytheville; four sisters, Patty Justice of Honaker, Regina Hall of Wytheville, Pamela Thompson of Fla., and Von Thompson of Kentucky; brother, Roby Thompson of Kentucky; brothers-in-law, Jerry Justice, Barry Sample, and Joel Sample; father-in-law, Bill Ed Sample of Honaker, Va.; granddaughter, Halle Elizabeth Rose-Sample of Wytheville; grandson, Ashton Crigger of Wytheville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Crigger, Jerry Justice, Rodney Justice, Brandon Sample, Nathan Sample, and Neil Sample.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at West End Cemetery with The Reverend Rupert Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Jacquelyn Sample Scholarship Fund, 1 Maroon Way, Wytheville, VA 24382 or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Sample family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 18, 2021.