Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Gaye Sample
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Nancy Gaye Sample

July 31, 1958 - March 13, 2021

Nancy Gaye Sample, age 62, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Born on July 31, 1958, daughter of the late Roby and Ruby Hess Thompson, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacquelyn Elizabeth Sample; and mother-in-law, Patsy Sample.

Nancy was a 1976 Graduate of Honaker High School and was a self-employed Bookkeeper. She was a member of the Wytheville Baptist Church.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Billy Edward "Eddie" Sample Jr. of the home; daughter, Kelly Nicole Sample of Wytheville; four sisters, Patty Justice of Honaker, Regina Hall of Wytheville, Pamela Thompson of Fla., and Von Thompson of Kentucky; brother, Roby Thompson of Kentucky; brothers-in-law, Jerry Justice, Barry Sample, and Joel Sample; father-in-law, Bill Ed Sample of Honaker, Va.; granddaughter, Halle Elizabeth Rose-Sample of Wytheville; grandson, Ashton Crigger of Wytheville; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Ashton Crigger, Jerry Justice, Rodney Justice, Brandon Sample, Nathan Sample, and Neil Sample.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at West End Cemetery with The Reverend Rupert Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Jacquelyn Sample Scholarship Fund, 1 Maroon Way, Wytheville, VA 24382 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Sample family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Mar
20
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
West End Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to see this Eddie. Prayers for you and all your family.
Mike Cox
March 25, 2021
Eddie we are sorry for your loss! We love all the Sample families !
Ralph and sue
March 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Your family will be in my thoughts.
Mary Parks
March 18, 2021
Very sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Charles Duty
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results