Nellie Hundley Hoback
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Nellie Hundley Hoback

October 8, 1925 - March 28, 2022

Nellie Hundley Hoback, age 96, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.

She was born on October 8, 1925, in Wythe County, daughter of the late Bryan and Nellie Hundley. She preceded in death by her husband, Charles Crockett Hoback; brother, Frank Hundley; sisters, Loveleen Jackson, Virginia Childers and Christine Keiser; son-in-law, Jim Burcham; grandson, Darriel Burcham; and great-granddaughter, Kayla Maddox.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Burcham; two sons, Truett and Sue Hoback and Charles Wayne Hoback and girlfriend Jenny Gibson; grandchildren, Charmayne Waldrip, Tammy and Jay Polly, Missy and Ray Emmett, Beth and Shane Chudy, Shelley and Shane Woods, Heather and Robert Rush, Michelle Hoback, Crystal Watts, Charles Wayne Jr., and Megan Hoback, 16 great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at West End Cemetery with Pastor Tom Maurer officiating.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Hoback family.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 2, 2022.
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
