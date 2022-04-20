Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Niko Crosby
2014 - 2022
BORN
2014
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Niko Crosby

February 1, 2014 - April 15, 2022

MARION, Va.

Niko Lee Crosby, age 8, gained his angel wings, Friday, April 15, 2022.

Niko was an awesome 8-year-old who loved his mom, dad, brothers and all his friends. Niko loved school, playing soccer and working on cars just like his dad. He always had a smile for anybody. There will never be another Niko.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hubert Crosby Jr.; and his maternal grandfather, Ricky Lee Haulsee.

Niko is survived by his parents, Hubert Crosby III and Alisa Crosby of Marion, Va.; brothers, Elijah Crosby of Marion, Va., Anthony Crosby, Joseph Crosby, Hubert Crosby IV, and Esha Crosby, all of California; paternal grandmother, Debbie Duty of Tennessee; aunt, Daylean Crosby of Tennessee; and special friend, Constance Owens of Marion, Va.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 8 p. m. with the Reverend Charles Stuart officiating. Burial will be private.

To share memories of Niko Lee Crosby, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Niko's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Apr
20
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lp
April 17, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results