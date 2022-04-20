Niko Crosby
February 1, 2014 - April 15, 2022
MARION, Va.
Niko Lee Crosby, age 8, gained his angel wings, Friday, April 15, 2022.
Niko was an awesome 8-year-old who loved his mom, dad, brothers and all his friends. Niko loved school, playing soccer and working on cars just like his dad. He always had a smile for anybody. There will never be another Niko.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hubert Crosby Jr.; and his maternal grandfather, Ricky Lee Haulsee.
Niko is survived by his parents, Hubert Crosby III and Alisa Crosby of Marion, Va.; brothers, Elijah Crosby of Marion, Va., Anthony Crosby, Joseph Crosby, Hubert Crosby IV, and Esha Crosby, all of California; paternal grandmother, Debbie Duty of Tennessee; aunt, Daylean Crosby of Tennessee; and special friend, Constance Owens of Marion, Va.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 8 p. m. with the Reverend Charles Stuart officiating. Burial will be private.
To share memories of Niko Lee Crosby, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Niko's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.