Norma Jean Willis
April 22, 1934 - December 3, 2020
Norma Jean Willis, age 86, of Speedwell, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mawyer and Helena Hale Willis.
Norma is survived by nieces and spouses, Debbie and John Herris of Louisa, Va., Lana and Sede Norton of Poquoson, Va,, and Shirley and David Joyner of Chesterfield, Va.; nephew and spouse, Donnie and Belinda Willis of Yorktown, Va.; special 2nd cousin, Gregory Hale of Cripple Creek; special friend, Shirley M. Hale of Speedwell; and several great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Rosenbaum Chapel Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Joey Hollins.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
The Willis family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.