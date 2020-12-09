Menu
Norma Jean Willis
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Norma Jean Willis

April 22, 1934 - December 3, 2020

Norma Jean Willis, age 86, of Speedwell, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mawyer and Helena Hale Willis.

Norma is survived by nieces and spouses, Debbie and John Herris of Louisa, Va., Lana and Sede Norton of Poquoson, Va,, and Shirley and David Joyner of Chesterfield, Va.; nephew and spouse, Donnie and Belinda Willis of Yorktown, Va.; special 2nd cousin, Gregory Hale of Cripple Creek; special friend, Shirley M. Hale of Speedwell; and several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Rosenbaum Chapel Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Joey Hollins.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

The Willis family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Rosenbaum Chapel Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
While words fail to capture the pain of losing a loved one, we look forward to the time when words will fail to capture the joy of having our heavenly Father return your dear one to you.
Monique
December 6, 2020
