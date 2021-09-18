Okey Lee Hawthorne King
April 27, 1929 - September 15, 2021
Okey Lee Hawthorne King, age 92 of Rural Retreat, Va. passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, George P. King; her parents, Robert and Mary Parks Hawthorne; her brothers, Kyle Hawthorne, Coy Hawthorne, Robert "Bud" Hawthorne and Camet Hawthorne; son-in-law, Dennis Williams.
She is survived by daughters, Vickie Roane and husband, Mike of Taylorsville, NC; Georgetta Wright and husband, Butch of Rural Retreat; Eleanor Williams of Rural Retreat; one brother, Dean Hawthorne of Eufaula, Alabama; one sister, Eva Williams of Rural Retreat. She was loved by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Before her declining health she was an active member of King's Grove United Methodist Church of Crockett, Va. joining in September 1, 1947. She was a lifetime member of the UMW, joining in 1983 and served as President and Vice-President for many years.
She is fondly remembered by her special friend Sarah Bette Orlans, and her caregivers Kay Mitchell, Teresa Farmer, and Jackie Peery. Also her healthcare provider, Ethan Miller, N.P. for his kind, compassionate care and home visits. Also by Wythe Hospice of SWVA for their kindness.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 with Pastors Richard Gregory and Paul Arnold officiating at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel. Interment at King's Grove UMC Cemetery following the service.
Flowers are appreciated, but memorials may be made to the King's Grove UMC Cemetery Fund c/o Ann King, 799 King's Grove Lane, Crockett, VA 24323.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 18, 2021.