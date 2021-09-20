Menu
Opal Stamper
Opal Stamper

September 29, 1939 - September 19, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Opal Louise Stamper, age 81, passed away on Sunday September 19, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Opal was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Glenn Kirk and Beulah Sheets Kirk and was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Stamper; brothers, Hobert Kirk, Willie Kirk, Charles Kirk; half brothers, James Kirk, Frank Lowman, Gene Lowman, Ralph Kirk, Ray Lowman; half sisters, Mary Lee Kirk, Katherine Stone, Blanche Chaney, Gladys Ferguson, Bertha Simmons, Helen Barnes. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed putting photo albums together for her family. Opal loved her flowers and was a member of the Valley View Baptist Church.

Survivors include, her children, Roger Stamper and wife, Helen of Chilhowie, Va., Greg Stamper and wife, Angela of Atlanta, Ga.; three sisters, Pauline Pickle, Carol Caldwell, Charlotte Childers; three grandchildren, Heather Stanton and husband, A.J., Roger A. Stamper Jr., Bryan Stamper; great grandchild, Kinsleigh Stanton; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Kirk Cemetery with the Reverend Kenny Price and Pastor Chuck Stout officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Stamper family.

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 20, 2021.
Roger. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.so sorry for your loss ,Prayers.
Magdalene Craft
September 19, 2021
Helen and family so sorry to hear about your loss keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers
Lisa Hutton ,Sheets
Friend
September 19, 2021
In times like this, always look up and not down. Prayers
Bobby and Donna Ferguson
Family
September 19, 2021
