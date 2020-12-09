Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Orman Lee "Coon" Lanter
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
Orman Lee "Coon" Lanter

April 12, 1945 - December 06, 2020

Orman Lee "Coon" Lanter, age 75, of Cripple Creek, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Orman Edwin and Edna King Lanter. Orman was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Carol Dales Lanter.

He is survived his daughter, Melissa Beavers; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery Wade and Camille Lanter; stepdaughter, Debra and Charlie Spafford; stepson and spouse, Jessie Darrell and Barbara Deel; sister, Mary Sue Lanter and Alvin Alley; brother and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Carol Lanter, and Billy and Debbie Lanter; grandchildren, Amber Lanter, Amanda Lanter, JD Lanter, and Logan Spafford; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial servics will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Dec
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street, Wytheville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.