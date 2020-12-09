Orman Lee "Coon" Lanter
April 12, 1945 - December 06, 2020
Orman Lee "Coon" Lanter, age 75, of Cripple Creek, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Orman Edwin and Edna King Lanter. Orman was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Carol Dales Lanter.
He is survived his daughter, Melissa Beavers; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery Wade and Camille Lanter; stepdaughter, Debra and Charlie Spafford; stepson and spouse, Jessie Darrell and Barbara Deel; sister, Mary Sue Lanter and Alvin Alley; brother and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Carol Lanter, and Billy and Debbie Lanter; grandchildren, Amber Lanter, Amanda Lanter, JD Lanter, and Logan Spafford; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial servics will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.