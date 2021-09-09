Palma "Pal" Ball
January 6, 1940 - September 7, 2021
MARION, Va.
Palma Lee "Pal" Ball age 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Pal was born in Chilhowie, Va. to the late Wiley A. and Inez Marie Ball. He was also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Fred and Margaret Fleenor and several brother and sisters-in-law.
Pal worked for Harwood for over 20 years, and then later retired from Visador.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ann Ball of Marion; three children, Fred (Becky) Ball of King, N.C., Sonia (Rick) Hall of Marion, and Michael Boyette of Ga.; grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan, Kelee, Blake, Dalton, Brodie, Evelyn, and Zander; great-grandchild, Carson; two special nieces, Kimberly Ball and Mary Breen; great-nieces and nephews, Carrie (Casey) Price, Zachary, Sarah (Tanner), and Blake Robinson; sisters-in-law, Kay Fleenor and Barbara Choate; sisters, Carol West, Charlotte Clark, Eleanor Church, and Barbara Shelton; and brothers, Paul Ball (Mary), Johnny Ball, Doug Ball (Lorene), Randal Ball (Carol), and Manuel Ball (Sheila).
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with the Rev. Dennis Eller officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradlesyfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Ball family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 9, 2021.