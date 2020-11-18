Pamela Coe Felts
November 6, 1959 - November 14, 2020
Pamela Coe Felts, age 61, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert "Bobby" and Charlotte Cregger Coe and a member of New Betel United Methodist Church.
Pam is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ethan and Brittany Felts of Wytheville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen and Anita Coe of Wytheville, and Todd and Jami Coe of Wytheville; special friends, Walter Felts of Wytheville, Zach Cooley of Wytheville, Jan Grossi of Max Meadows, and Liz Nelson of Rocky Gap; and grandson, Colby Felts of Wytheville.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Steven Cornett. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 18, 2020.