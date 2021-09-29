Pamela Dillow Corvin
February 26, 1970 - September 20, 2021
Pamela Dillow Corvin, age 51, of Rural Retreat, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was the daughter of the later Gilmer "Buck" and Thurleen Hounshell Dillow. Pam was a longtime hairdresser and owner of Pam's Cutting up in Wytheville.
She is survived by her husband, Buford Lee Corvin of Rural Retreat; daughters, Samantha Davis of Tennessee, Kymlee Corvin of Ivanhoe, and Autumn Corvin of Ivanhoe; sons, Corey Jones of Wytheville, Casey Jones of North Carolina, Chris Belcher of Wytheville, Logan Hurley of Wytheville, Brandon Hurley of New York, and Alex Corvin of Ivanhoe; sisters, Libby Barnes of Bland, Fran Painter of Cripple Creek, and Barbara Morehead of Bland; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one niece, and two nephews.
Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Derek Cowan and the Reverend Paul Arnold. The family received friends Thursday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until service time. A graveside service was held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bland Cemetery, Bland, Va.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 29, 2021.