Pamela Viers Hanson
Pamela Viers Hanson, age 54, of Stanley, North Carolina, passed away on May 19, 2021. She was born on November 14, 1966, in Radford, Virginia.
Pamela graduated in 1985, from Fort Chiswell High School in Virginia. She was married to John Alan Hanson on April 16, 1988. Pamela worked in communications/ sales for Graybar.
She had a passion for anything related to the beach, and being a friend or mother to anyone she met. She never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lee Viers and father-in-law, James B. Hanson. She was survived by her husband, John Hanson; children, Zach Hanson and Nikki Hanson; mother, Betty McLaughlin; brother, Jeffrey Viers; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Hanson; brother-in-law, James L. Hanson and wife, Irish; and sister-in-law, Barbara Kovalev and Bonita McCracken and husband, Robert.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Carothers Funeral Home Dallas, 212 W. Trade Street, Dallas, NC 28034. The Reverend Charles B. Jessen and the Reverend Stephen C. Jessen officiated. A reception with the family was held immediately following the services.
Condolences may be offered online at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 9, 2021.