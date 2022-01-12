Patricia Lynch Osborne
April 9, 1945 - January 7, 2022
Patricia Jane Surber Lynch Osborne, age 76, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chilhowie.
Patricia was raised in Marion by the late Frank and Geneiva Keesee Surber. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Albert Osborne.
Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Odum and husband, Ralph, of Marion, Va.; three grandchildren, Katherine, Laura, and Tommy Odum; a brother, Roy Holmes and wife Donna; two special nieces, Sheena and Sherri Homes; and her first husband, John Lynch.
At Patricia's request, all services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home, Marion is serving the family of Mrs. Osborne.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.