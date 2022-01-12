Menu
Patricia Lynch Osborne
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Patricia Lynch Osborne

April 9, 1945 - January 7, 2022

Patricia Jane Surber Lynch Osborne, age 76, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chilhowie.

Patricia was raised in Marion by the late Frank and Geneiva Keesee Surber. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Albert Osborne.

Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Odum and husband, Ralph, of Marion, Va.; three grandchildren, Katherine, Laura, and Tommy Odum; a brother, Roy Holmes and wife Donna; two special nieces, Sheena and Sherri Homes; and her first husband, John Lynch.

At Patricia's request, all services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home, Marion is serving the family of Mrs. Osborne.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 12, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss. May the peace and love of God comfort you during this difficult time.
Linda Horne
Friend
January 12, 2022
So sorry for ur lose our thoughts and prayers & Sympathy's for they Family From. : The Fowler Family
The Fowler Family
Neighbor
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss, Patricia was a friend from Beaver Creek..
Peggy Fullen-Montgomery
Friend
January 11, 2022
My sympathy and prayers
Helen Heffinger
January 10, 2022
rest in peace
Amy Martin
January 9, 2022
Patricia was one of the kindest, most sincere people I ever knew. When I stayed at her home, she treated me like a daughter. My sympathies to Wendy, Gracie, Laura, and Tommy. She was such a loving mother and grandmother.
Amy Martin
Friend
January 8, 2022
