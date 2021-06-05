Patricia Vaughan Aker Quesenberry
Patricia Vaughan Aker Quesenberry, 80, of Draper, Va., went to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, May 30, 2021.
She was born in Wythe Co., on June 16, 1940, the daughter of the late Clarence Herzel Aker and Laura Emma Jones Aker. Mrs. Quesenberry loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She so loved her family and visiting with friends!
Surviving are her husband, Clyde S. Quesenberry Jr.; daughters, Cindy Q. Edmonds (Tony), Sandy Q. Williams (Joey), and Tina Q. McGrady (Victor); son, Tim G. Quesenberry (Rachael); brother, the Rev. Clarence Aldine Aker; sister, Jewel Aker Dooley (Ralph); several sisters-in-law and their spouses, numerous relatives, cousins and close friends; grandchildren, Sara E. Yelton (Tyler), Cameron Williams (Shawnee), Brianna Williams, Cody Quesenberry (Stephanie), Adam Quesenberry, and Courtney M. Wagner (James); great-grandchildren, Brennen Yelton, Jaycee Wagner, and Layken Wagner; and honorary daughters, Dana, Jennifer and Stephanie.
The family would like to thank special neighbors Monica Kelly and Marie Rice and the Hospice workers for all of their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the COPD Foundation, or to the Poplar Camp Church of God of Prophecy (Poplar Camp COGOP), or to the American Heart and Lung Association
.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Burial followed at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.
Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
