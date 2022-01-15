Patricia Sears Scott
November 4, 1942 - January 13, 2022
MARION, Va.
Patricia Sears Scott, age 79 passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Ruppard and Stella Mae Ruppard; her first husband, William L. Sears; second husband, Charles Scott and her daughter in law, Tammy Sears. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a great grandmother. She worked as a caregiver and was a true lady. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Survivors include her sons, Joe Sears of Marion, David Sears and Sabrina of Saltville; granddaughters, Ashley Sears, Jessica Sears Mathena and husband Adam; great-grandchildren, Brent, Brody, and Madalyn; niece and nephew, Sheila and Dee Widener; special friend, Grethel Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel with pastor Mark Lundy and pastor Dean Lundy officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Private interment will be in Miller Cemetery in Whitetop, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 15, 2022.