MSGT Paul Preston "P.R." Gray Jr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
MSGT Paul Preston "P.R." Gray Jr.

August 25, 1929 - September 29, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

MSGT Paul Preston "P.R." Gray Jr., age 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Va.

P.R. was born in Chilhowie, Va., on August 25, 1929. He was a graduate of Chilhowie High School and was part of the first team in 1947 to be officially named the Chilhowie Warriors. P.R. played a role in helping give Chilhowie the Warriors name. He was a graduate of Hiwassee College, where he played for the college baseball team. P.R. joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 21 years, retiring as Master Sergeant. During his military career, he served one tour in Thailand and a second tour in Vietnam. After the service, he moved back to Chilhowie and began working at Wilkinson Mill. He would then work another 22 years before finally retiring again at the age of 65. P.R. loved to fish, garden, and continue to follow all of Chilhowie sports. He was an avid supporter of his community. He was a lifetime member of the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Most of all he enjoyed life and his family. He was a devoted father and grandfather, that always put his family first. P.R. was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Preston Gray and Ruby Duncan Wilkinson, and his wife, Virginia Painter Gray.

He is survived by his brother, John Melvin Gray and wife, Louise, of Marion; four children, Richard Gray and wife, Debra, of Chilhowie, James Gray and wife, Valerie, of Thompson's Station, Tenn., Donna Gray Shomaker and husband, David, of Wilkesboro, N.C., and Lee Gray of Wytheville; grandchildren, Jamie Gray and Ryan Gray, both of Bristol, Erica Waters and husband, Tommy, of Nolensville, Tenn., Hannah Harter and husband, Seth, of Spring Hill, Tenn., Preston Shomaker and wife, Logan, of North Wilkesboro, N.C., Calvin Shomaker of Jacksonville, N.C., and Gavin, Gage, and Gunner Gray, all of Wytheville; great-grandchildren, Miller Waters and Lochlan Shomaker; and other loving family and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Graham officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard Team. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening, October 1, 2021, at Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Gray family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel


Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you loyal Air Force brother. You have fought the fight and won your battle. Godspeed, Fellow Airman.
Ronnie Hutton
Military
October 16, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Prayers going out.
T. Haga
October 5, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences to the Gray family. I know you all will miss your Father/Grandfather so very much. Our thoughts are with you as are our prayers. With love from Sue and Kirk Waters.
Sue and Kirk Waters
Friend
October 1, 2021
Jim, Donna and family ... good memories of your folks growing up and your dad at the mill. Did not know he helped name the warriors The Warriors .. cool information. Thinking of you all during this time .
Becky Tuell
October 1, 2021
steve,michael c,michael l,todd
October 1, 2021
He was such a good man who loved his family dearly. He will certainly be missed by all family and many friends.
Dorothy Walters
Friend
October 1, 2021
Jim & Donna & family, so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family. ❤
Tara Caldwell
Classmate
October 1, 2021
Richard, Deb, Jamie & Ryan, Thinking if you in this difficult time. You’re in our hearts & prayers. With much love.
Julie Ludwig, Joyce Frasure & Family Ludwig/Frasure
Family
September 30, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Mr. Gray. My thoughts and prayers are with all the family. May God give you strength in the difficult days ahead.
Lisa Berry
Friend
September 30, 2021
so sorry for you loss
kay wyatt
Friend
September 30, 2021
Kristen Sirk & Whitney Miller
September 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. What an amazing and long life to celebrate with memories and stories.
Pattie Maxwell
September 30, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Lee, please call if you need anything.
Jeffrey Repass
September 30, 2021
