Paul Elkins Sutliff1945 - 2020Paul Elkins Sutliff, age 75, passed away on December 16, 2020. He was formerly from Wytheville, Va. He is survived by his children, Steven, Kimberly, Hope; and one grandchild, Ashlyn. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com . Grubb Funeral Home is handling private arrangements.